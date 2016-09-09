BCI Equinox

Boutique evening exhibitions for architectural and design professionals.

More

Construction+

Find out how we can help to build your brand and your business in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia & Hong Kong.

Showcase Now

Effective Specification Selling

Learn how to best approach architects and design specifiers with information about your products in an engaging manner to get specified.

More

BCI Lead Manager

Find out about the latest construction projects with BCI LeadManager, with 300,000+ projects published every year.

More

High Quality Information

With over 200+ researchers, we provide high quality project information including the verified contact details of key decision makers for every project.

More About Us

What's New

11/11/16 | BUILD MYANMAR 2016

Myanmar’s infrastructure development, building and construction supported by foreign and local companies at BUILD MYANMAR 2016, Yangon. The fast expansion of the country’s infrastructure development has led to the introduction of BUILD MYANMAR 2016—the event supporting various aspects of infrastructure development, facilities, building and construction in Myanmar. BUILD MYANMAR 2016, the event s...

Read more

The #1 source for construction projects in Asia-Pacific

Lacking project leads? We can help. Request a Demo

BCI Media Group is the leading provider of business-to-business sales leads for projects within the building and construction market. We research the latest construction projects within Australia, New Zealand and Asia, from the early concept and design stages all the way through to construction.

Every project within our database contains the contact details of key decision makers relevant to the project as well as the products and services required for the project. With over 240 researchers across Asia Pacific dedicated to sourcing this information daily, we save our members time and effort by providing a shortcut in their sales prospecting process.

Our LeadManager program together with our suite of complementary products and services creates a holistic sales optimisation process that equips our members with the information, skills and opportunities needed to connect with key decision makers within the building and construction industry.

The sales optimisation process includes:

Step 1: The right project – find the right construction project that require the products and services you offer with our BCI LeadManager program.

Step 2: The right pitch – attend our construction specific sales training with BCI Academy and learn to craft the perfect sales pitch to appeal to architects and design specifiers.

Step 3: The right people – put yourself in front of key decision makers at one of our BCI Events and present the perfect sales pitch while talking about the right projects to the right people.

 

Request a Demo

Sell

Find the right sales opportunities and get your product specified with BCI LeadManager

More

Show

Showcase your latest products to Architects at our Technology Briefings & Updates

More

Train

Train your sales team to build lasting customer relationships with BCI Academy

More

Plan

Plan ahead for your business with reliable forecasts and reports from BCI Economics

More